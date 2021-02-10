The Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBA) lifts dividend to $1.50

The Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBA) announced a cash profit to $3.9 billion that’s 10.8 per cent down from the last half.



The bank’s net profit after tax is $4.88 billion for the half-year to December 31, down 21 per cent on the prior corresponding period.



Expectations were for cash profit of just over $4 billion and a dividend around $1.45 a share.



A fully franked dividend has been declared at $1.50 which will be paid on March 30.



Shares in the Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBA) are trading 0.67 per cent lower at $86.83.

