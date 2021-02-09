Nick Scali (ASX:NCK) refunds $3.6 million in JobKeeper

The Board of Directors and management of Nick Scali (ASX:NCK) have decided to refund the $3.6 million wage subsidy received in the half-year ended 31 December 2020.



The Federal Government’s JobKeeper scheme enabled the Company to continue to pay employees throughout the State Government-mandated closures in Melbourne throughout August, September and October, and continue to pay employees in full during other temporary Covidrelated store closures in South Australia and Western Australia as recently as last week, despite the completion of the subsidy program in September 2020.



Shares in Nick Scali (ASX:NCK) are trading 1.5 per cent higher at $11.53.