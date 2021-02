Dexus (ASX:DXS) report their first half net profit after tax is $442.9 million, down 55.5 per cent primarily due to net revaluation gains being lower than those recognised in the previous corresponding period.



The revaluation gains of $160.8 million were less than the $563.6 million reported at the same time last year.



They confirmed a distribution of 28.8 cents per security.



Shares in Dexus (ASX:DXS) are trading 0.17 per cent lower at $8.71.