Vocus (ASX:VOC) receives non-binding takeover bid, opens books to Macquarie Infrastructure and Assets Holdings

Company News

by Anna Napoli February 08, 2021 11:50 AM

Vocus Group (ASX:VOC) has confirmed media reports of a non-binding takeover bid from Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets Holdings.

The offer for the Telco is $5.50, a 25.6 per cent premium to its last closing price of $4.38 a share.

The Vocus board says it has granted Macquarie access to the data room to enable it to put forward a binding proposal.

The proposal is subject to a number of conditions including satisfactory completion of due diligence by MIRA, MIRA securing debt financing and a unanimous recommendation by the Vocus board.

It’s the third takeover offer the company has received since 2018.

Shares in Vocus (ASX:VOC) are trading 15.07 per cent higher at $5.04

 