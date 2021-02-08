Charter Hall (ASX:CLW) maintains full year operating earnings per share guidance

Australian Real Estate Investment Trust Charter Hall Long Wale REIT (ASX:CLW) has posted a 3.6 per cent increase in operating earnings to $73.6 million for the first half of the 2021 financial year when compared to the same time last year.



Full year operating earnings per share guidance was maintained at no less than 29.1 cents per security.



The company reported $198.6 million in statutory profit up from $80.5 million for the year earlier period.



Charter Hall’s total property portfolio increased by approximately $852 million for the period to $4.5 billion.



Shares in Charter Hall (ASX:CLW) are trading 0.85 per cent higher at $4.74.

