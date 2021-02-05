Crown Resort's (ASX:CWN) Perth Casino doors to remain closed until 14 February

Crown Perth’s (ASX:CWN) casino and theatre will remain closed until February 14 following updated guidance from the Western Australian government after a five-day lockdown.



Hotel, food & beverage (other than on the casino floor), banqueting and conference facilities will recommence operations from 6 February 2021 in accordance with temporary restrictions imposed by the Western Australian Government.



Crown Perth says it will continue to work closely with the relevant authorities in Western Australia and will respond to measures taken by the Western Australian Government in relation to COVID-19.



Shares in Crown Resorts are trading 1.43 per cent higher at $9.92.

