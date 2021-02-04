Musgrave Minerals (ASX:MGV) appoints new director

Exploration company, Musgrave Minerals (ASX:MGV) has appointed Brett Lambert as a non-executive director from today.



Mr Lambert is a mining engineer with over 35 years' experience in the resources industry including mining operations, project development, business development and corporate administration.



Provided shareholders approve, the board will grant Mr Lambert or his nominee 1 million unlisted options with an exercise price that is 50 per cent greater than the 5 day volume weighted average price prior to shareholder approval.



Shares in Musgrave Minerals (ASX:MGV) are trading flat at 37 cents.

