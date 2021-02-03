Victoria on Covid-19 alert: ASX set to open lower

The Australian share market looks set to open lower following mixed leads from Wall St. The S&P 500 ended higher for a third day in a row. Shares in Alphabet soared nearly 8 per cent following its strong reported growth of 23 per cent as their advertising business remained strong. While back home, Victorians are waking up to new restrictions following a hotel quarantine worker testing positive to covid-19.



Local economic news



Today, the Australian Bureau of Statistics is set to release international trade data for December with a 36th successive monthly trade surplus to be expected.



Markets



To the figures from around the globe: Wall Street closed mixed yesterday: The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.1 per cent to 30,724, the S&P 500 added 0.1 per cent to 3830 and the NASDAQ closed 0.02 per cent lower at 13,611.



European markets closed mixed, London’s FTSE lost 0.1 per cent, Paris closed flat and Frankfurt closed 0.7 per cent higher.



Asian markets closed mixed, Tokyo’s Nikkei added 1.0 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 0.2 per cent and China’s Shanghai Composite closed 0.5 per cent lower.



The SPI futures are pointing to a 0.3 per cent fall.



The Australian share market closed 0.9 per cent higher at 6825.



Company news



Tilt Renewables (ASX:TLT) have received a number of non-binding indicative proposals to acquire the company following a strategic review by their major shareholder, Infratil. The Board have reviewed the proposals and have granted a number of parties access to due diligence material to assist in preparing binding proposals. The Board notes that participation in the strategic review process is not a prerequisite to considering any proposals. Shares in Tilt Renewables (ASX:TLT) closed 1.18 per cent higher at $6.00 yesterday.



Ex-dividends



CD Equity Fund I Pvt (ASX:CD1) is paying 14 cents unfranked

CD Equity Fund II Pvt (ASX:CD2) is paying 8 cents unfranked

CD Pvt Equity Fund III (ASX:CD3) is paying 24 cents unfranked

NEW Energy Solar (ASX:NEW) is paying 3 cents unfranked



Currencies



One Australian Dollar at 8:20 AM was buying 76.24 US cents, 55.91 Pence Sterling, 80.08 Yen and 63.34 Euro cents.



Iron Ore has gained 1.9 per cent to US$152.65.

Iron Ore futures suggest 1.2 per cent gain.

Gold has gained $1.50 to US$1835 an ounce.

Silver was up $0.55 to US$26.95 an ounce.

Oil was up $1.06 to US$55.82 a barrel.