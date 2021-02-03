Pinnacle Investment's (ASX:PNI) NPAT jumps 120% in 1H FY21

Pinnacle Investment Management Group's (ASX:PNI) net profit after tax attributable to shareholders is up 120 per cent to $30.3 million in the six months to December, compared to the same period for the prior year.



The aggregate funds under management of its 16 affiliates is up 20 per cent to $70.5 billion.



Basic earnings per share attributable to shareholders is up 116 per cent to 17.5 cents from 8.1 cents.



Pinnacle says that shareholders will benefit from an interim dividend in March of 11.7 cents per share fully franked, up 70 per cent.



Shares in Pinnacle Investment Management Group (ASX:PNI) closed 7.07 per cent higher at $8.03 yesterday.