Brisbane Broncos (ASX:BBL) appoints new CEO

Brisbane Broncos (ASX:BBL) has appointed David Donaghy as chief executive officer.



Mr Donaghy has over a decade of senior management experience in the National Rugby League and Australian Football League with his last role as the CEO of the Melbourne Storm.



Originally from Gladstone in central Queensland, he also has experience in commercial, risk and venue management, media and government relations.



Current CEO Mr Paul White will step down after 10 years in the role on the 28 February.



Shares in Brisbane Broncos (ASX:BBL) closed 5.49 per cent lower at 43 cents yesterday.