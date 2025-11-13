ANZ Shares Plunge After Ex-Dividend Trading

Shares in Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ) experienced a sharp decline, dropping as much as 5 per cent after trading ex-dividend. This retreat follows a recent surge that saw the stock hitting a record high earlier in the week. ANZ is one of Australia’s largest banks, providing a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional customers. Its operations span across Australia, New Zealand, and parts of Asia.

The dip in ANZ’s share price occurred despite earlier positive sentiment fuelled by ANZ chief executive Nuno Matos’ plans to rein in costs. According to analysts, the near-term cost outlook and the lender’s capital position had appeared more favourable than initially anticipated, contributing to the stock’s prior gains.

As of 12.23pm AEDT, ANZ’s shares were down 4.8 per cent to $37. This decline has pared the stock’s advance for the year to 29 per cent. The performance of ANZ contrasts with some of its major competitors in the banking sector.

Among the other big four banks, Commonwealth Bank has seen a year-to-date increase of approximately 3.6 per cent following a period of significant selling pressure. National Australia Bank is up 11 per cent, while Westpac has recorded gains of more than 20 per cent so far this year.