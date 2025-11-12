Orica Reports Strongest Earnings in 13 Years

Orica has announced its strongest earnings in 13 years, reporting a net profit after tax before significant items of $541 million for the 2025 financial year. This represents a 32 per cent increase compared to the previous year. Statutory profit reached $162 million, following $379 million in previously disclosed one-off items. Orica is a global company that provides explosives and blasting systems to the mining and infrastructure industries. They also offer a range of digital mining solutions designed to improve efficiency and safety.

The company’s earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) jumped 23 per cent to $992 million. Orica attributed this growth to strong demand for its premium blasting products and digital mining solutions, as well as a focus on operating discipline. In light of these results, Orica has declared a final unfranked dividend of 32 cents per share.

This brings the total dividend payout for the year to 57 cents per share, a 21 per cent increase from the previous year. Additionally, Orica announced an expansion of its on-market share buyback program by $100 million, bringing the total buyback to $500 million. The company expects continued EBIT growth across all segments in the 2026 financial year.

Orica anticipates that this growth will be supported by increased adoption of its digital solutions, rising demand from the gold sector, and ongoing margin improvements. The company expects capital expenditure and financing costs to remain stable. The expanded share buyback is scheduled to be completed by March 2026.