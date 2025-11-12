NextDC Eyes Strong Growth Amid AI Demand

NextDC chair Douglas Flynn has stated that the company is well-positioned for significant revenue and EBITDA growth in the coming years. This outlook is underpinned by the accelerating demand for trusted, AI-ready infrastructure. Flynn addressed investors at the company’s annual meeting, highlighting NextDC’s strategic focus on expanding both domestically and internationally. NextDC specialises in data centre solutions, offering secure and scalable infrastructure for businesses to manage their critical IT systems. The company provides colocation services, allowing clients to house their servers and network equipment in NextDC’s purpose-built facilities.

According to Flynn, this expansion will be achieved through strategic partnerships with governments, cloud service providers, GPU-as-a-Service platforms, and critical infrastructure partners. These collaborations are designed to build resilient ecosystems that support the increasing demands of the digital economy. Flynn emphasised the importance of these partnerships in ensuring NextDC’s long-term relevance and success.

Flynn also noted that NextDC is uniquely positioned at the intersection of sovereign AI and the broader digitisation of the economy. The company’s current decisions regarding land acquisition, power management, design, engineering, capital works, and partnerships are crucial in shaping its future relevance. These strategic choices will determine NextDC’s ability to meet the evolving needs of its customers and the wider market for decades to come.