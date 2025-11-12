The Commonwealth Bank (CBA) has experienced a significant drop in market value, falling $25 billion since the start of the week. This decline follows CBA’s rise to become one of the world’s most highly valued banks. Commonwealth Bank is one of Australia’s largest financial institutions, providing a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. It operates as a retail, commercial, and investment bank.

The fall in CBA shares occurred after its September quarter trading update. Despite analysts making only minor adjustments to earnings projections, the stock experienced a hammering usually reserved for companies with serious disappointments. The sell-off appears linked to broader market themes, including the influence of passive investing, earnings and revenue momentum, economic conditions, and even the AI sector.

CBA’s high valuation in late June, reaching almost $191 per share, made it particularly vulnerable to any negative news. The bank faced pressure from mortgage competition, largely driven by Macquarie, and customers shifting deposits into savings accounts, impacting net interest margins. Additionally, rising operating expenses, including technology costs associated with cloud computing and AI services, contributed to the downward pressure on earnings.

The decline in CBA’s stock also reflects a rotation into other banks, with ANZ, Westpac and National Australia Bank showing gains. Some analysts suggest fundamentals have caught up with CBA, as banking is seen as a low-growth sector tied closely to the Australian economy. Despite the recent drop, CBA remains a leading bank, though its future performance will depend on its ability to navigate these challenging market conditions.