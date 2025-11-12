GrainCorp Profit Dips Amid Softer Margins

GrainCorp has announced a 35 per cent decrease in net profit, reporting $40 million for the 2025 fiscal year. This downturn was attributed to weaker international grain margins, which counteracted robust grain volumes experienced on Australia’s east coast. GrainCorp is an Australian agribusiness and food ingredients company. The company handles, markets, and processes grains and oilseeds.

Despite the profit decline, GrainCorp’s underlying EBITDA saw an increase to $308 million, up from $268 million the previous year. Underlying net profit also rose, climbing 13 per cent to $87 million. The agribusiness reported a significant increase in grain handling, managing 31.6 million tonnes, compared to 28 million tonnes in FY24. This increase was supported by higher production levels of 34.7 million tonnes across eastern Australia.

The GrainCorp board has declared fully franked dividends of 48¢ per share, consistent with the previous year’s payout. Additionally, the company has reaffirmed its $75 million buyback program, with $38 million already completed.

Looking ahead to the 2025–26 harvest, GrainCorp stated it is well-positioned, noting a strong start in northern regions. However, the company remains vigilant regarding ongoing global supply pressures that could potentially impact future performance.