In this quarter’s Market Briefing, Zaheer and Max discuss the strong run in global markets — with both Australian and U.S. indices reaching new highs — and what is driving performance inside client portfolios.

The highlights of the discussion are:

We set our own internal return benchmarks based on long-term cost of capital expectations, not short-term market noise.

The Growth Portfolio benchmark of ~9.5% p.a. has been exceeded over recent years, with returns driven by stock selection, disciplined asset allocation and currency positioning.

U.S. equities, selective technology exposure, Korean and U.K. markets, Private Equity, Climate Change, and Australian bank positions have been key contributors.

Ahead of the curve tactical USD hedging has added additional alpha during the recent U.S. dollar decline.

Some areas, such as India, have paused after strong prior gains — a natural part of diversified investing.

Gold exposure has been actively trimmed to maintain strategic balance.

In credit, both defensive and high-yield strategies have delivered meaningfully without stretching risk budgets.

The core message:

Returns have been achieved without over-risking portfolios.

Risk budgets remain conservative, liquidity buffers are strong, and positioning remains disciplined.

Zaheer reinforces that our approach is always goals-based:

We start with your objectives — and then determine the least amount of risk required to get you there.