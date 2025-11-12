Hot Stocks: Immutep, Activeport Group, Lodestar

The Dow Jones Industrial Average has closed above 48,000 for the first time, rising 327 points or 0.68% to 48,254.82, while the S&P 500 was little changed and the Nasdaq slipped 0.26%. The gains came as investors anticipated an end to the record 43-day US government shutdown, with a Senate-approved spending bill awaiting a final vote in the House of Representatives. Optimism over a government reopening lifted financial stocks, with Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase and American Express all hitting new highs, while the broader financials sector climbed nearly 1%. Analysts said the rally reflected confidence in a near-term resolution of the shutdown and renewed momentum once economic data releases resume.

Technology stocks were mixed, with Advanced Micro Devices rising sharply but Oracle and Palantir declining as investors reassessed stretched valuations across the artificial intelligence sector. Health care stocks such as Eli Lilly and Johnson & Johnson also gained as investors rotated into lower-valuation areas of the market. Economists expect the shutdown’s impact to be temporary, though delayed data may complicate the Federal Reserve’s outlook ahead of its next policy meeting. In Australia, the ASX 200 is set for a modest rise, with futures up 16 points or 0.2% to 8838. Investors will be watching earnings reports from Graincorp, Orica, Xero, Catapult Sports and Infratil, along with the release of October labour force figures at 11.30 a.m. AEDT.

In company news,

Immutep’s efti combo shows powerful immune response in sarcoma trial

Immutep (ASX:IMM, NASDAQ:IMMP) has reported promising data from the Phase II EFTISARC-NEO trial combining its immunotherapy candidate eftilagimod alfa (efti) with radiotherapy and Keytruda. The combination achieved a median 51.5% tumour fibrosis rate in 38 evaluable patients—more than triple historical rates for standard care. Translational data also showed marked immune activation, including significant rises in cytokines like IFN-?. The results were presented at the CTOS 2025 meeting, where the trial was awarded Poland’s Golden Scalpel Award for medical innovation. Efti is in multiple trials for cancers including NSCLC and head and neck carcinoma.

Activeport powers Thailand’s biggest GPU platform in Radian Arc deal

Activeport (ASX:ATV) has secured a major contract with long-term partner Radian Arc to deploy its orchestration software for a GPU-powered platform in Thailand. The software will automate cloud gaming and AI services for Thailand’s largest telco, marking the first stage of Radian Arc’s plan to roll out a nationwide AI platform. Recurring licensing revenue is expected from Q3 FY26, starting with 400 GPUs. The service will stream over 500 premium games bundled with mobile data plans and later expand into Cloud PC and AI inferencing. The deal positions Activeport to benefit from Thailand’s fast-growing $10bn telco market and rising demand for sovereign cloud infrastructure.

Lodestar Minerals hits 49.6g/t gold at Ned’s Creek

Lodestar Minerals (ASX:LSR) has confirmed outstanding gold assays at its 100%-owned Ned’s Creek Project in Western Australia, including 13m at 4.38g/t Au with 1m at 49.6g/t. The result upgrades earlier composite assays and reinforces the high-grade potential of the Gidgee Flat prospect, 2.8km along strike from a previous 151g/t hit at Contessa. Lodestar has engaged an independent consultant to build an internal geological model ahead of further extensional drilling in early 2026. The project lies within trucking distance of existing processing plants.