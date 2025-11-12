Perpetual Credit Income Trust Nears Capital Raise

Perpetual’s listed Credit Income Trust has finalised a portion of its $267 million capital raising initiative, prompted by robust investor interest. The offer, specifically targeted at certain wholesale investors who had a shortfall, concluded on Wednesday, moving forward from the initially scheduled closure on Thursday. Existing unitholders will be presented with the opportunity to participate in the discounted offer commencing on November 13.

Portfolio manager Greg Stock stated that the company foresees a promising pipeline that will enhance the relative value opportunities recognised within investment-grade and high-yield credit, as well as fixed-income assets. Perpetual Credit Income Trust is an investment fund that provides investors access to a diversified portfolio of Australian corporate debt. It aims to provide regular income while preserving capital.

According to the company, the private credit market is experiencing substantial growth, and their focus remains on major Australian corporates and securitisation opportunities. They clarified that their investment strategy does not encompass lending to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) or property developers.

The fund currently manages $574 million in funds under management (FUM). This latest capital raising follows a previous raise of $93 million which took place in July 2024, indicating continued investor confidence and growth in the fund’s activities.