Dusk Group Appoints New Non-Executive Director

Candle and home fragrance retailer Dusk Group has announced the appointment of Allison Batten as an independent non-executive director, effective from November 12. Dusk Group is an Australian specialty retailer of candles, home fragrance and décor items, offering a sensory shopping experience in-store and online. The company aims to create ambiance and enhance the home environment through its products.

Batten brings over 30 years of experience in retail operations and strategic consulting to her new role. Her background includes senior leadership positions at Target Australia and The Reject Shop, providing her with deep insights into the retail sector. This experience is expected to be valuable as Dusk Group continues to navigate the evolving retail landscape.

In addition to her retail experience, Batten currently serves as chairwoman of Geelong Bank and leads an Australian Institute of Company Directors (AICD) regional advisory group. These roles highlight her expertise in governance and strategic leadership, further strengthening the Dusk Group board.

Dusk chairman John Joyce commented that Batten’s expertise in retail operations, customer engagement and business transformation would be a significant asset to the company. He stated that her skills would support Dusk Group’s ongoing growth strategy and enhance its position in the market.