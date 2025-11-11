Origin Energy Executive to Retire

Origin Energy has commenced the search for a new senior executive to head its energy supply business following the retirement announcement of Greg Jarvis. Jarvis, the current executive general manager of energy supply and operations, will officially step down from his role at the end of June. He will, however, remain with the company in an advisory capacity until the end of September to ensure a smooth transition. Origin Energy is an Australian energy company focused on power generation, energy retail, and natural gas production. The company operates across Australia and the Asia-Pacific region.

Jarvis has been a key member of Origin Energy’s executive leadership team since December 2016, working closely with chief executive Frank Calabria. Calabria acknowledged Jarvis’ significant contribution to the company over his tenure. His responsibilities included leading a diverse portfolio encompassing trading, generation, and development, with a particular emphasis on expanding assets in renewable energy and storage solutions.

The departure marks the end of a 23-year career at Origin Energy for Jarvis, during which he played a vital role in shaping the company’s energy supply strategy. The company has not yet named a successor, but the search is underway to fill the crucial role as the energy market continues to evolve. The company will likely focus on candidates with extensive experience in energy markets, trading, and renewable energy development.