DigiCo Anticipates Significant Capacity Growth

DigiCo Infrastructure REIT anticipates a 95 per cent surge in contracted Australian IT capacity, projecting an increase to 41 megawatts by June 2026. This follows recent customer acquisitions. DigiCo Infrastructure REIT specialises in developing and operating data centres. They aim to provide infrastructure solutions for hyperscale, enterprise, and artificial intelligence applications.

The company’s US operations are also set to benefit from the ramp-up of the Chicago 1 facility, expected to contribute approximately $40 million in additional EBITDA in FY26. DigiCo forecasts underlying group EBITDA to range between $120 million and $125 million. Billed capacity is projected to hit at least 85 megawatts by July 2026, underpinning a run-rate EBITDA of $180 million once new customer contracts are fully implemented.

Looking ahead, DigiCo plans capital expenditure of $160 million to $180 million for growth initiatives, primarily focused on expanding its SYD1 facility. Funding for this expansion will come from a combination of cash reserves and undrawn debt. FY26 distributions are expected to remain at 12 cents per security, aligning with the company’s policy of distributing 90 to 100 per cent of funds from operations (FFO).

DigiCo remains committed to integrating hyperscale, enterprise, and AI-ready data centres throughout Australia and the United States. As part of its carbon-neutral strategy, the company will release its initial climate disclosures in FY26.