ARN Media Hit by Advertising Downturn

ARN Media has reported a significant weakening in the Australian advertising market during the second half of fiscal year 2025. The company cites ongoing economic uncertainty and a cautious outlook from its clients as primary factors contributing to this downturn. ARN operates radio stations such as KIIS FM and Gold Network and hosts popular shows like The Christian O’Connell Show and The Kyle and Jackie O Show. ARN Media is an Australian media and entertainment company with radio, digital and on-demand audio offerings.

Year-to-date revenue has decreased by approximately 10 per cent, and the company anticipates that second-half revenue will fall by a low double-digit percentage. This decline in revenue is expected to significantly impact the company’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA). ARN Media projects its full-year EBITDA to be 25–27 per cent lower than the previous year’s performance.

In response to these challenges, ARN Media has implemented substantial cost-cutting measures. The company has already realised $35 million of its planned $40 million in cost reductions. These measures are expected to result in an approximate 8 per cent improvement in the second-half cost base. ARN says its transformation program is delivering operational improvements and positioning the business for long-term growth.

ARN’s strategic initiatives include simplifying its organisational structure, upgrading its iHeartRadio product offerings, and pursuing the divestment of non-core assets. The company aims to streamline operations and focus on core business areas to navigate the current market conditions and position itself for future growth.