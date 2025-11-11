Aristocrat Leisure Posts Profit Increase

Aristocrat Leisure has reported a 9 per cent increase in net profit, driven by the acquisition of NeoGames and increased market share across North America and Australia. The company, which designs, develops, and distributes a range of games across physical and digital platforms, saw its annualised net profit after tax grow to $1.4 billion. Aristocrat primarily operates in the land-based and online gaming industries. Revenue increased by 11 per cent to $6 billion in FY25.

The company noted that the strong performance of its gaming division and the successful integration of ilottery provider NeoGames helped to offset higher legal expenses, increased tax rates, and lower interest income. Aristocrat also expanded its installed base of gaming machines by 4,100 units over the year, bringing the total to 75,225 units and boosting its market share to 43 per cent. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) grew by 15.6 per cent to $2.6 billion.

Aristocrat’s chief executive officer, Trevor Croker, highlighted the company’s market leadership and scale as key strengths, supported by a focus on efficiency and extracting operating leverage. Croker said that Aristocrat is continuing to pursue merger and acquisition opportunities.

“Looking ahead, we continue to see strong momentum in our business as we align our portfolio to capture the significant strategic opportunities in front of us,” Croker said. Aristocrat shares closed at $64.25 each on Tuesday.