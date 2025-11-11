Liontown Resources to Auction Lithium Online

Liontown Resources is set to conduct its first digital auction for Kathleen Valley spodumene concentrate through a partnership with Metalshub. The auction aims to streamline spot sales, enhance pricing transparency, and provide global buyers with direct access to the product. The inaugural auction, featuring 10,000 tonnes of spodumene concentrate, is scheduled for November 19. Liontown Resources is an Australian company focused on the development of lithium deposits. Metalshub operates a B2B marketplace for metals and ferroalloys.

The Kathleen Valley project, one of the world’s first underground lithium mines, commenced production in July 2024. The mine operates using approximately 80 per cent renewable energy. The spodumene concentrate is a crucial material in the production of lithium-ion batteries, which are used in electric vehicles and energy storage systems.

According to Liontown chief executive Tony Ottaviano, the Metalshub platform will support a transparent and sustainable lithium market. The company intends to conduct a series of auctions into 2026 and beyond, indicating a long-term commitment to this sales strategy.

This move reflects a growing trend in the resources sector towards digital platforms to manage sales and improve market access. By leveraging Metalshub’s platform, Liontown expects to broaden its reach to potential customers and achieve competitive pricing for its spodumene concentrate.