US Government Shutdown Nears End

The United States government is on the brink of ending its 42-day shutdown as the Republican-controlled House prepares to vote on a compromise deal. The agreement aims to restore funding to government agencies, resolving the shutdown that commenced on October 1. The Senate already approved the deal on Monday night, and House Speaker Mike Johnson anticipates its passage in the House as well.

President Donald Trump has voiced his support for the compromise, calling it “very good” and signalling his intention to sign it into law. The deal proposes to extend government funding through January 30, thereby averting an immediate crisis but setting the stage for another potential shutdown showdown in the new year. The agreement means the federal government is likely to continue adding approximately $US1.8 trillion ($2.8 trillion) annually to the national debt, which currently stands at $US38 trillion.

The resolution promises relief for federal workers who have endured missed paychecks, as well as low-income families reliant on food subsidies. Once the House approves the measure and the President signs it, the US government will be fully functional again.

While the agreement marks a significant step toward stability, the effects of the shutdown will linger. The nation’s air travel system, disrupted by the extended closure, may require several days to return to normal operations.