FedEx Forecast Buoys Investor Confidence

Company News

by Finance News Network November 12, 2025 09:18 AM


FedEx anticipates its profit for the current quarter will exceed last year’s figures, alleviating investor concerns regarding a potentially weak holiday season and the impact of fluctuating trade policies. The global courier service expects adjusted earnings per share in its fiscal second quarter, ending in November, to surpass $US4.05. This projection was shared by chief financial officer John Dietrich at an industry conference. Analysts’ average estimates, compiled by Bloomberg, had anticipated $US4.02 per share. FedEx provides customers and businesses worldwide with a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services. It offers integrated business applications through companies competing collectively and managed collaboratively, under the respected FedEx brand.

The positive outlook triggered a surge in FedEx shares, which climbed more than 6 per cent in New York trading. The news also positively impacted rival United Parcel Service, whose shares rose by over 2 per cent.

According to Ari Rosa, an analyst at Citigroup, the market response indicates a ‘relief rally’ following a period of considerable pessimism surrounding both FedEx and UPS. This surge reflects the numerous challenges both companies have navigated over the past 12 to 24 months.


Subscribe to our Daily Newsletter?

Would you like to receive our daily news to your inbox?