RocketBoots Renews Major Retailer Contract and Announces Additional Cash Inflows

RocketBoots Limited (ASX: ROC) announced the renewal of its contract with a major Australian retailer for the continued deployment of its computer-vision-driven software platform. RocketBoots aims to empower the world’s largest retailers and banks to run their large networks of stores and branches with less operating expenditure and loss, while improving service, sales and loyalty. The one-year contract extension builds upon an eight-year partnership spanning over 250 locations, with $320,000 paid in advance and expected to be received in Q2 FY26. The agreement is cancellable by either party, with prepayments being non-refundable.

RocketBoots CEO Joel Rappolt emphasised the importance of ongoing support from foundation customers in validating and scaling their technology across large retail networks. He stated that this renewal reinforces the platform’s value and reinforces trust as the company expands across global retail and banking markets. The company also highlighted ongoing commercial discussions with 14 international enterprise customers, representing approximately 20,000 potential sites across grocery, retail, and banking sectors.

In addition to the contract renewal, RocketBoots anticipates near-term cash inflows from banking sector pilot invoices totalling approximately $210,000, scheduled for payment in Q2 FY26, with further receipts expected in Q3 FY26 as more trial deliverables are completed. The company also plans to submit an R&D ATO Tax Incentive application in Q2 FY26.

While there’s no guarantee of an award this year, previous R&D refunds were approximately $276,000 in FY24, $251,000 in FY23, $160,000 in FY22, and $84,000 in FY21. These expected receipts align with the company’s historical timing of government rebates and customer billing cycles. The announcement was authorised for release by the Board of RocketBoots Limited.