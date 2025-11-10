DeSoto Resources Provides Exploration Update for Guinea and Northern Territory Projects

DeSoto Resources Limited (ASX:DES) has released an exploration update regarding its projects in Guinea and the Northern Territory. DeSoto Resources is an ASX-listed gold-focused exploration company with 18 projects in Guinea and the Siguiri Basin. The company is well-funded, holding over $15.5 million in cash, and is strategically developing a broad-scale structural architecture to support its ongoing exploration activities.

In Guinea, DeSoto has completed 51 RC holes (5,743m total) at the Dadjan and Tolé Projects, with assays currently pending. Additionally, 124 power auger holes (2,327m total) have been completed at Bofoani, with assays also pending, in preparation for maiden RC drilling. A trench has been completed at Bofoani, involving mapping and sampling of structures in the area. At Timbakouna, 857 soil samples and 33 rock samples have been collected, with assays pending. Furthermore, 23 BLEG samples have been collected at Komah, along with mapping of artisanal gold mining sites.

Maiden work programs are set to commence shortly at the Koba, Nérékoro Sud, Mini, and Kassa Est Projects following recent approvals that enable exploration activities. These approvals allow the company to explore south of Dadjan, consolidating the Dadjan, Tolé, and Kassa Est Projects.

In the Northern Territory, all samples from the 2025 drilling program have been delivered to the Perth lab, with results expected in the coming weeks. Work programs for the 2025 exploration season are now complete. This announcement was authorised by the Board of Directors of DeSoto Resources Limited.