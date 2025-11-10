Coles Expects Stable Staff Numbers Despite AI

Coles Group anticipates its full-time equivalent staff numbers will remain stable despite the increasing integration of artificial intelligence into its operations. According to chairman Peter Allen, the company believes AI implementation will not lead to a reduction in its workforce. Coles Group is one of Australia’s largest retailers, operating supermarkets, liquor stores, and convenience stores. The company aims to provide customers with quality products and services.

Speaking at the company’s annual meeting, Allen, who assumed the role of chairman in May after joining the board in late 2024, addressed concerns about potential job losses due to automation. He clarified that the adoption of AI technologies is intended to enhance the capabilities of frontline staff, allowing them to focus more on customer service.

Allen emphasised that Coles is actively utilising AI to streamline processes and improve efficiency. The goal is to free up employees from routine tasks, enabling them to dedicate more time to assisting customers and improving their overall shopping experience. This strategic approach reflects Coles’ commitment to balancing technological advancements with maintaining a strong and engaged workforce.

The company’s focus remains on leveraging AI to create a better working environment for its employees and a more satisfying shopping experience for its customers, without diminishing its full-time staff numbers.