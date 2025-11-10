Star Entertainment Group Appoints New Director

The Star Entertainment Group has announced the appointment of Don Pasquariello as a non-executive director. The appointment is contingent upon receiving all necessary regulatory and ministerial approvals. The Star Entertainment Group operates casinos and entertainment facilities in Australia. It aims to provide world-class experiences for its guests.

Pasquariello brings over 40 years of experience in audit, assurance, and professional services to the role. His career includes partnerships with Deloitte and KPMG. The company notes that his expertise covers a broad range of areas, including audit procedures, business strategy, corporate governance, risk management, and regulatory compliance.

Currently, Pasquariello serves as the chair of the Oliver Hume Property Group. He also holds a position as an advisory board director with the Villawood Properties Group. His extensive background in both professional services and property will be valuable to the board.

Pending the receipt of regulatory and ministerial approvals, Pasquariello will initially serve as an observer to Star’s board. This will allow him to familiarise himself with the company’s operations and governance structure before formally joining the board.