In this final instalment of a conversation on investment bonds, Sovereign Advisors Principal Advisor Zaheer Lalani and Head of Centura Life Michael Blake discuss how changing superannuation rules — especially the proposed Division 296 measures — are prompting investors and advisers to rethink wealth structures. The speakers explain how clients nearing or exceeding the $3 million super cap can use investment bonds as part of broader estate planning, helping to manage intergenerational wealth and diversify beyond super.

They also explore “child plans”, investment bonds designed to help grandparents or parents support future generations in a tax-efficient way. These structures can provide flexibility across a lifetime, from education funding to home deposits. Information is provided on how the 10-year tax rule and 125% contribution rule work in practice.

The discussion closes with insights into Centuria’s Life Goals bond — an ASX-listed option designed to simplify long-term saving for life’s key milestones.