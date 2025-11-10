SkyCity Queenstown Secures Licence Renewal

SkyCity Entertainment Group has announced that its SkyCity Queenstown casino venue has been granted a 15-year licence renewal by the New Zealand Gambling Commission. The renewal allows SkyCity Queenstown to continue operating its casino facilities in the popular tourist destination. SkyCity Entertainment Group owns and operates casinos, hotels, and entertainment facilities in New Zealand and Australia. The company aims to provide a premium entertainment experience for its customers.

Chief executive Jason Walbridge expressed his satisfaction with the Commission’s decision. He stated that SkyCity Queenstown is looking forward to continuing its service of providing entertainment to both local residents and the many tourists who visit the area. The renewal ensures operational stability for one of SkyCity’s key regional assets.

The extended licence allows SkyCity to further invest in and develop its Queenstown operations. This strengthens SkyCity’s presence in the South Island tourism market. SkyCity Queenstown will continue to operate in compliance with all regulatory requirements.

The announcement provides reassurance to SkyCity investors and stakeholders regarding the long-term viability of its Queenstown casino. The licence renewal is effective immediately, ensuring seamless continuation of operations.