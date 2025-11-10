Supercheap Auto MD Steps Down Immediately

Super Retail Group has announced the immediate resignation of Benjamin Ward from his position as managing director of Supercheap Auto. The company has initiated an executive search to identify a permanent successor. Super Retail Group is a leading retailer that operates well-known brands such as Supercheap Auto, Rebel, and BCF, offering a wide range of auto, sports, and outdoor products. Supercheap Auto itself specialises in car parts and accessories for the Australian market.

In the interim, Ben McConnell, the current general manager of retail operations for Supercheap Auto, will assume the role of acting managing director. McConnell’s appointment ensures a seamless transition and continued operational stability while the company undertakes a thorough search for a permanent leader. His extensive experience within Supercheap Auto positions him well to guide the business during this period.

The change in leadership comes as Super Retail Group focuses on executing its strategic priorities across its various retail brands. The company has not yet released further details regarding the reasons for Ward’s departure. The executive search process is expected to consider both internal and external candidates to ensure the best possible fit for the Supercheap Auto brand and the broader Super Retail Group’s objectives.