ETF Demand Remains Strong Among Aussie Investors

Demand for exchange traded funds (ETFs) remained strong in October as Australian investors balanced their exposure between domestic and global stock indices, according to data from wholesale trading platform AUSIEX. Chris Hill, national manager of strategic relationships at AUSIEX, noted the Vanguard Australian Shares Index ETF was the most bought ETF last month. Other popular choices among local investors included an ETF tracking Australian high-yield stocks and two that mirror the S&P/ASX 200.

Global index-tracking funds also remained in focus during the period, with investors favouring ETFs that mirror the S&P 500 and Nasdaq benchmarks. An Australian gold miner ETF was also among the top 10 most bought ETFs in October. Advised self-managed super funds showed a preference for international shares, with the Vanguard MSCI Index International Shares ETF and iShares Global 100 AUD ETF leading the way.

The most sold ETFs in October included the Vanguard Australian Property Securities Index ETF, the Betashares Australian High Interest Cash ETF, and the Vanguard US Total Market Shares Index AUD ETF. AUSIEX accounts for about a third of Australia’s wholesale trading market. They provide wholesale trading services to financial institutions and intermediaries.

AUSIEX based its analysis on a significant sample of its trading data, providing insight into the investment preferences and strategies employed by Australian investors during the month of October.