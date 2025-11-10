Hot Stocks: ActivePort Group, Rox Resources, Battery Age Minerals

US stocks climbed on Monday as optimism grew that lawmakers were nearing a deal to end the prolonged federal government shutdown. The Dow rose 381 points, or 0.81%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.54% and the Nasdaq surged 2.27%. The rebound was driven by strength in technology shares, with Nvidia up 5.5%, Alphabet advancing 4%, and Microsoft adding 1.9% to end its eight-day losing streak. The rally followed a difficult week marked by concerns over inflated AI valuations and weak sentiment, which had dragged the Nasdaq to its worst performance since April.

Looking at the local market, the ASX is set to open higher, with SPI futures up 0.49% as investors follow Wall Street’s lead. Key highlights today include results from Commonwealth Bank and Bendigo and Adelaide Bank, along with annual meetings for Coles, Goodman Group and others.

In company news,

ActivePort launches AI-enabled network exchange in the Middle East

ActivePort Group (ASX:ATV) has launched the Middle East’s first AI-enabled Network-to-Network Interconnect (NNI) Exchange, positioning itself within the region’s A$112bn telecommunications market driven by rapid AI datacentre growth. The exchange will enable telcos and AI datacentres to interconnect seamlessly, linking the MENA region with Asia and, eventually, Europe. Early partners include major carriers such as Etisalat, Saudi Telecom, and Zain. Recurring revenue is expected to begin in Q3 FY26 as ActivePort integrates automated provisioning software to streamline operations. Chairman and CEO Peter Christie said the initiative would serve as a vital link between Asia, Africa, and Europe’s AI cloud infrastructure.

Rox Resources fires first blast at Youanmi Gold Project

Rox Resources (ASX:RXL) has achieved a major milestone at its Youanmi Gold Project in Western Australia, completing the first blast for the United North pit exploration decline. The event marks the official commencement of underground development, with Byrnecut Australia managing operations on schedule. Managing Director Phill Wilding said the move signals the start of production preparations, supported by updated term sheets from debt providers confirming strong project bankability. With its Definitive Feasibility Study nearing completion, Rox expects final debt commitments and a final investment decision in coming months, keeping the project on track to become one of WA’s next high-grade gold producers.

Battery Age begins drilling at high-grade El Aguila gold-silver project in Argentina

Battery Age Minerals (ASX:BM8) has commenced maiden reverse-circulation drilling at its El Aguila Gold–Silver Project in Argentina following final environmental approval. The 2,000–3,000m program, managed by contractor MD Perforaciones, will test known mineralised zones, strike extensions, and new targets at Aguila Main, South, and Verbena. The project boasts exceptional surface grades up to 174.6 g/t gold and 4,739 g/t silver, alongside historical drill intercepts of up to 40.55 g/t gold. CEO Nigel Broomham said the drilling marks a key milestone for the company’s South American operations, providing near-term growth alongside its critical-metals portfolio in Europe and North America.