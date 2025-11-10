CBA Posts Solid First Quarter Profit

Commonwealth Bank (CBA) has reported a strong first quarter, with unaudited cash profits reaching $2.6 billion. This figure represents a 1 per cent increase compared to the average quarterly profit in the second half of the previous financial year, and a 2 per cent rise compared to the first quarter of last year. CBA is one of Australia’s largest financial institutions, offering a wide range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The bank plays a crucial role in the Australian economy, providing essential services such as lending, deposit accounts, and wealth management solutions.

The bank’s home lending portfolio expanded by $9.3 billion, growing at 1.1 times the average rate of the broader banking system. Household deposits also saw substantial growth, increasing by $17.8 billion, or 1.2 times the system average. Business lending grew by 10.4 per cent, an increase of $2.6 billion, matching the overall system growth rate.

According to CEO Matt Comyn, CBA is closely monitoring increased competition within the financial system and will adjust its strategies accordingly. He noted the resilience of the Australian economy, highlighting the ongoing recovery in economic growth and the rise in disposable income for many households. CBA also reported improvements in consumer and corporate arrears, attributing this to easing financial conditions for retail customers due to lower interest rates and inflation.

CBA’s first quarter operating income increased by 3 per cent, driven by growth in lending and deposit volumes. Operating expenses also rose, increasing by 4 per cent, primarily due to higher wages and IT costs.