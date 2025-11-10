Australian Business Turnover Surges in September

Australian business turnover experienced a significant rise in September, climbing 2.2 per cent on a seasonally adjusted basis, according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics. The manufacturing sector was the primary catalyst for this growth, recording an unprecedented surge of 7 per cent. This increase was largely attributed to a substantial boost in primary metal product manufacturing, which jumped 19.7 per cent, fuelled by stronger non-monetary gold exports.

The mining sector also contributed to the overall positive trend, with turnover increasing by 4 per cent. This growth was underpinned by sustained international demand for key commodities such as iron ore and lithium. Compared to September 2024, business turnover was 6.9 per cent higher, indicating a robust annual performance across various sectors.

Manufacturing led the annual gains with a 14.2 per cent increase, followed by professional, scientific and technical services (up 9.9 per cent), information media and telecommunications (up 8 per cent), and accommodation and food services (up 7.9 per cent). The ABS monthly business turnover indicator offers a snapshot of economic activity across various industries. This release marks the final publication of this particular ABS indicator.