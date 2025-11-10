US Stock Futures Rise on Shutdown Deal Hopes

US stock futures experienced a surge in early Asian trading, fuelled by growing optimism that a resolution to the extended American government shutdown may be within reach. Contracts tied to both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 indices saw increases exceeding 0.5 per cent as market sentiment responded positively to potential progress in Washington. Senate Republican leader John Thune indicated his intention to gauge support for a focused spending package on Sunday. The willingness of Democrats to endorse the proposed measure remains uncertain.

In Australia, shares commenced trading with gains, while a cautious approach was anticipated across the broader Asian markets. Investors are carefully evaluating the ongoing pressures impacting technology stocks, mindful of recent market volatility. The technology sector in Asia is particularly sensitive, given its strong performance relative to US counterparts this year, largely driven by enthusiasm surrounding advancements in artificial intelligence in China.

Despite the potential for a breakthrough in the government shutdown situation offering some respite, markets remain somewhat apprehensive. Last week’s significant sell-off in technology shares has rekindled concerns regarding potentially inflated valuations. Compounding the uncertainty is a notable lack of new economic data to provide investors with clarity on the overall health of the US economy.

Kyle Rodda, a senior analyst at Capital.com, commented in a client note that the upcoming week’s market performance hinges on the US government’s ability to resolve the shutdown. He cautioned that while Friday’s Wall Street rally had seemingly mitigated some market negativity, it ultimately represented only a superficial improvement in the broader market context.