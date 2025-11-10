Australian Dwelling Approvals Surge in September

Total dwelling approvals in Australia experienced a significant upswing in September, climbing 12 per cent to reach 17,019, according to the latest data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics. This increase was driven by both private sector houses and dwellings excluding houses. Private sector houses saw a rise of 4 per cent, totaling 9,547 approvals. Meanwhile, private sector dwellings excluding houses experienced a more substantial increase of 26 per cent, reaching 7,219 approvals.

In terms of building work value, total residential building saw a climb of 7.4 per cent to $10.11 billion. However, the non-residential building sector experienced a downturn, falling 19.3 per cent to $6.39 billion.

Across different states, the seasonally adjusted figures reveal a mixed picture. Victoria recorded the strongest growth in approvals, with a surge of 41.3 per cent. New South Wales also saw a substantial increase of 30.4 per cent. In contrast, Queensland experienced a decline of 11.3 per cent, and Western Australia saw a decrease of 5.1 per cent in dwelling approvals during the same period.