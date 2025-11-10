DroneShield Enters Trading Halt After Contract Wins

DroneShield (DRO) has requested a trading halt, pending a further announcement to the market. The company did not provide specific reasons for the halt. However, the trading pause follows a surge in DroneShield’s share price, which jumped 8.5 per cent in morning trade.

The increase in share value occurred after DroneShield announced it had secured $7.6 million in new contracts. These contracts are for the supply of handheld counter-drone systems to the United States government, signalling a significant win for the Australian technology company.

DroneShield specialises in developing and commercialising counter-drone solutions and related technologies. The company’s products are designed to protect people, organisations, and critical infrastructure from unmanned aerial vehicle threats. Investors were informed that delivery and payment under the newly secured US government contracts are anticipated between the fourth quarter of 2025 and the first quarter of 2026. The market awaits further details from DroneShield regarding the trading halt and any additional announcements.