Tambourah Metals Expands Beatty Park Sth Gold Target

Tambourah Metals Ltd (ASX:TMB) has announced promising results from ongoing exploration at its 100%-owned Beatty Park Sth project. Tambourah Metals is a West Australian exploration company established in 2020 to develop gold and critical mineral projects. The latest soil sampling program has defined a contiguous gold anomaly spanning 150m by 100m, indicating a significant expansion of the target area.

The ultrafine (UFF) fraction soil sampling identified a strong gold anomaly located west of the current aircore drilling. Sampling involved the collection of 51 soil samples along east-west traverses, spaced 50m apart, over the high-grade gold mineralisation intersected in previous drill holes. Values ranged from 9 to 70ppb Au, highlighting a notable increase compared to background values and the zone of high-grade mineralisation in drilling.

The gold anomaly remains open to the north and south, suggesting potential for further expansion of the identified mineralised zone. The company is now planning RC drilling to follow up on the high-grade gold mineralisation previously reported in aircore drilling, including intersections of 6m at 25.8g/t Au and 10m at 38.9g/t Au. These results reinforce the prospectivity of the Beatty Park Sth project.

Tambourah is also progressing with further exploration activities, including processing samples from 3,300m of aircore drilling completed in October. A UAV-borne sub-audio magnetic (SAM) geophysical survey is being finalised to cover a 2km by 1km block over the Beatty Park Sth anomaly and potential strike extensions, to map potential mineralised structures in the bedrock.