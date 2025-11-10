DroneShield Withdraws ASX Announcement Regarding US Government Contracts

DroneShield Limited (ASX:DRO), a company providing Artificial Intelligence based platforms for protection against advanced threats such as drones and autonomous systems, has withdrawn its ASX announcement dated 10 November 2025, concerning orders from the U.S. Government. The initial announcement detailed three standalone contracts totalling $7.6 million for handheld systems intended for delivery to the U.S. Government (November Contracts).

The company clarified that the November Contracts do not represent new orders. Instead, these contracts were reissued by the customer to accommodate regulatory updates. DroneShield confirmed the orders had been previously issued to them earlier in the year, with one of the contracts having been announced to the ASX on 17 September 2025.

DroneShield stated the contracts were inadvertently marked as new rather than revised due to an administrative error. The company is implementing measures to prevent similar errors from occurring in the future. The board has approved the withdrawal announcement for release to the ASX.

DroneShield offers bespoke counterdrone and electronic warfare solutions, including off-the-shelf products designed for various terrestrial, maritime, and airborne platforms. Its customer base includes military, intelligence, government, law enforcement, critical infrastructure, and airport entities.