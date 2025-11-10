Downer Awarded $750 Million Chevron Contract

Downer EDI Limited (Downer), a leading provider of integrated services across Australia and New Zealand delivering and maintaining essential infrastructure, has announced it has been awarded a significant contract by Chevron Australia Pty Ltd. The contract is for the provision of maintenance and support services at Chevron’s Wheatstone and Gorgon facilities in Western Australia. The maximum term for the contract is 15 years.

The contract is set to commence in January 2026 and features an initial term of 10 years, which includes an option to extend it for an additional five years. Downer estimates that the total revenue generated over the full 15-year term will amount to $750 million. This figure is subject to the release of work orders by Chevron.

Under the terms of the contract, Downer will be responsible for delivering maintenance, asset management, and small capital projects for non-process infrastructure assets. According to Downer’s Chief Executive Officer, Peter Tompkins, this new contract demonstrates Downer’s industry expertise and the company’s history of delivering efficiency and performance improvements for Chevron.

Mr. Tompkins added that the contract builds upon a strong, long-standing relationship with Chevron and reinforces their shared focus on safety, performance, and collaboration. Downer and Chevron are committed to creating opportunities for local and Indigenous communities throughout the life of this contract, empowering people through employment pathways and creating opportunities for local and Indigenous-owned businesses.