Optiscan Partners with Australian Clinical Labs to Advance Digital Pathology

Optiscan Imaging Ltd (ASX:OIL) has announced a strategic three-year Collaboration Agreement with Australian Clinical Labs (ASX:ACL) to advance digital pathology innovation. Optiscan is a global leader in the development, manufacturing, and commercialisation of confocal endomicroscopic imaging technologies for medical, translational and pre-clinical applications. The partnership aims to deploy and test Optiscan’s InForm™ digital pathology platform, marking a significant step in transforming diagnostic practices.

Under the agreement, Australian Clinical Labs (ACL) will provide access to its extensive laboratory network, allowing Optiscan to validate the InForm™ device under real-world conditions. This includes collecting imaging data from a broad range of human tissues and pathologies. Optiscan will initially test the InForm™ device within ACL’s flagship anatomical pathology laboratory in Western Australia. The collaboration also supports pathologist training and regulatory submissions, potentially accelerating the adoption of digital pathology solutions.

The collaboration will allow Optiscan to build an image databank of human tissues, facilitating pathologist training and the deployment of Optiscan’s platform technology across the sector. ACL will have first access to insights generated by the InForm™ device. Dr Camile Farah, Optiscan’s CEO and Managing Director, highlighted that the partnership provides access to a fully operational pathology laboratory, accelerating the validation process and assisting with regulatory submissions in Australia and the US.

Associate Professor Tony Landgren, ACL’s Medical Director and Chief Pathologist, expressed excitement about the collaboration, emphasising its potential to enhance diagnostic workflows with real-time, data-driven insights. The company will provide regular updates as key milestones are achieved throughout the collaboration. This agreement represents a major milestone in transforming pathology by enabling end-to-end, real-time digital analysis of samples.