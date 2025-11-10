MA Financial Eyes Logan Hyperdome Acquisition

MA Financial Group is undertaking exclusive due diligence to potentially acquire the Logan Hyperdome Shopping Centre, located in Loganholme, South-East Queensland. The site represents one of Queensland’s largest retail landholdings, spanning 44 hectares in Logan, approximately 25 kilometres south of Brisbane. Its location is along the M1 motorway, connecting Brisbane to the Gold Coast.

The current owner of the site is the Queensland Investment Corporation, a state government entity. MA Financial confirmed the potential acquisition before a presentation at the UBS Australasia Investor Conference. The company said the site is intended for a single asset high net worth syndicate.

MA Financial is a financial services firm offering asset management, lending, and corporate advisory services. They have stated that discussions with both the vendor and prospective investors are progressing well. The acquisition could significantly expand MA Financial’s property portfolio and high net worth client offerings, pending the successful completion of the due diligence process.