Iress Aims for Margin Expansion

Iress has announced a business efficiency program designed to permanently increase margins. The company confirmed its tightened fiscal year 2025 guidance alongside the announcement. Iress is a technology company that provides software to the financial services industry. The company’s core offerings facilitate trading, market data analysis, and wealth management.

The program targets a sustainable cash EBITDA margin of approximately 25 per cent by the end of fiscal year 2026. This represents an increase from the roughly 19 per cent margin expected for fiscal year 2025. The company plans to achieve this through structural cost reductions and streamlined operations.

Following the sale of six non-core businesses, Iress stated it is now concentrating on its two core units: wealth and trading and market data. Adjusted EBITDA for fiscal year 2025 is forecast to be between $128 million and $132 million. Underlying profit after tax is projected to be from $67 million to $71 million.

The company remains engaged in discussions with multiple parties regarding potential strategic proposals. Andrew Russell is scheduled to commence his role as the new CEO on November 17.