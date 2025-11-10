Adairs CFO Steps Down After Six Years

Adairs Limited has announced that its Chief Financial Officer, Ashley Gardner, will be leaving the company. Gardner has reached an agreement with the board to depart and pursue a new professional opportunity. He has been with Adairs for six years. Adairs is a leading Australian retailer of homewares and furniture. The company operates through an integrated network of stores and online channels.

Gardner will remain in his current role for a transition period. This is to facilitate a smooth handover of his responsibilities. This transition period will allow the company to find and prepare a replacement.

The company has commenced a search for Gardner’s successor. The board will consider internal and external candidates. An announcement regarding the new CFO will be made in due course.

Adairs has acknowledged Gardner’s contribution during his tenure. The company has wished him well in his future endeavours. The board is focused on ensuring a seamless transition. It will maintain financial leadership and stability throughout the search process.