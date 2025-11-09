Eden Innovations Secures $4.35 Million via Placement

Eden Innovations Ltd (ASX: EDE) has announced it has received firm commitments to raise approximately $4.35 million before costs through a placement of remaining shortfall securities from its recent entitlement offer to shareholders. Eden Innovations is focused on commercialising carbon-based material and technologies, seeking to enhance the performance of concrete, batteries, and other applications. The placement was led by Oakley Capital Partners Pty Limited and co-managed by Peak Asset Management Pty Ltd, reportedly receiving strong support from new professional and sophisticated investors.

The committed shortfall from Eden’s entitlement offer, which closed on 2 September 2025, includes 124,240,395 fully paid ordinary shares and 62,120,198 attaching unlisted options. Each option is exercisable at $0.07 and will expire on 8 September 2027. A first tranche of 117,097,538 shares and attaching options will be issued around 13 November 2025. The follow-on issue of 7,142,857 placement shares and attaching options to major shareholder Tasman Resources Ltd is slated to occur following shareholder approval at a general meeting scheduled for December.

Tasman Resources Ltd intends to participate in the placement for $250,000, in lieu of providing further loan support to Eden. This investment is subject to shareholder approval according to ASX Listing Rules. Funds raised from the placement, net of costs, will be allocated towards ongoing marketing and commercialisation of EdenCrete® and OptiBlend® products in the USA and globally.

According to Eden, this capital raising, along with the recent sale of its Georgia property to substantially repay external debt, nearly completes Eden’s financial reconstruction.