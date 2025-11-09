Maronan Metals Application Withdrawn From Takeovers Panel

Maronan Metals Limited (ASX: MMA) has announced that the Takeovers Panel has consented to the withdrawal of an application made by Mr. Benjamin Pauley. The application, dated 27 October 2025, concerned the affairs of Maronan Metals. Maronan Metals Limited is an Australian-based mineral exploration company focused on discovering and developing copper, gold, and critical mineral deposits. The company’s projects are located in Queensland, Australia.

The Takeovers Panel confirmed its decision in a media release (TP25/094) on Monday, 10 November 2025. The panel, consisting of Yasmin Allen (sitting President), Kristen Jung, and Sarah Rennie, determined that consenting to the withdrawal was not against the public interest. Mr. Pauley’s initial application was previously referenced under TP25/092.

The announcement was made by Allan Bulman, Chief Executive of the Takeovers Panel. The Panel has stated it does not propose to publish specific reasons related to the decision to allow the application’s withdrawal. Further inquiries can be directed to the Takeovers Panel at their Melbourne office.