Arika Resources Identifies Significant Gold Mineralisation at Yundamindra Project

Arika Resources Limited (ASX: ARI), a company focused on developing and discovering high-quality gold assets in Western Australia, has announced encouraging assay results from its ongoing drilling program at the Yundamindra Gold JV Project. The project is located 65km south-west of Laverton in the Northeastern Goldfields mining district of WA. The latest results confirm strike and depth extensions to the Landed at Last Prospect within the Yellow Brick Road/Western Corridor.

Key highlights include significant intercepts such as 24m @ 1.57g/t Au from 101m, including higher-grade sections of 11m @ 3.05g/t Au and 5m @ 5.21g/t Au. Additional notable intercepts include 19m @ 1.20g/t Au from 56m and 12m @ 0.96g/t Au from 123m. These results reinforce Landed at Last as a priority focus for near-term resource delineation drilling.

These new findings highlight the substantial scale of the opportunity at Yundamindra, with each round of assay results delivering multiple mineralised intercepts. Drilling is currently underway at the Pennyweight Point Prospect, testing for down-plunge extensions following exceptional intersections from recent RC and diamond drilling.

To date, Arika has drilled approximately 17,000 metres as part of this program, with assays pending for 31 holes. The company is systematically testing multiple gold targets, including the Yellow Brick Road, Emerald City Trend, and Red Brick Road, aiming to expand known mineralisation and target new discoveries.